Vial is a feature-rich open-source cross-platform (Windows, Linux and Mac) GUI and a QMK fork for configuring your keyboard in real time.

To get started using Vial, install a Vial-compatible firmware on your keyboard (if it did not come preloaded with one) and it will be automatically detected by the Vial GUI.

Vial is a completely open project with sources for all components publicly available on GitHub. For information about using Vial and porting a new keyboard to Vial, read through the manual entries linked in the sidebar on the left.

Have a feature suggestion for Vial? Feel free to submit it at the dedicated feedback website.